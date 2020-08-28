Lough Derg group established to highlight speeding and poor toilet maintenance

A group of Lough Derg users has been formed to highlight a range of safety issues on the waterway and along the shoreline.

Waterway Boating Group 20 is calling on Waterways Ireland to do more to clamp down on excess speed by jetskis near Ballina and Killaloe, which they say will soon lead to a serious injury.

They’re also unhappy with the standard of maintenance on toilet facilities along Lough Derg including Castlelough, Dromineer and Terryglass.

Spokesperson for the group, Sean O’Connor is concerned about the dangerous speeds of some boat users:

“The most important thing is the conduct I’m seeing from certain jet skiers and boaters south of the bridge at Killaloe/Ballina and north of the bridge, from the slip way up to the north of the Derg Marina.

“It’s absolutely irresponsible. There’s somebody, unfortunately, going to be seriously injured there.”