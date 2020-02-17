Lorrha community launch fundraiser for new heritage centre

An ambitious fundraising drive has been launched to help construct a new heritage centre in Lorrha.

€150,000 in funding has already been secured for the project, which will also see the existing community shop and tea-rooms relocated into a new extension of the parish hall.

Local organisers are now attempting to make up the €75,000 shortfall by launching a ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign for public donations of €100 each.

Chair of local community group SCÉAL, James Heenan, outlines the timeline of the project.