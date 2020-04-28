Loophole allowing day trips from the North to the South cannot be closed

The Garda Commissioner says it’s not possible to close a loophole in the COVID-19 laws.

A gap in the legislation means day-trippers from Northern Ireland do not have to abide by movement restrictions.

The regulations are underpinned by the Health Act, which only applies to residents of the State.

Commissioner Drew Harris says there’s close cooperation with the PSNI on the matter.

“Those who are engaged in non-essential travel, who are in effect day tripping into this jurisdiction, they may have breached the law as it is in Northern Ireland – the police service in Northern Ireland are obviously responsible for that.

“The same way as we would challenge those who are engaged in non-essential travel who might be travelling North into Northern Ireland as well,” he said.