It looks like Tipperary will go to the polls on February 29

It looks like Tipperary voters will be going to the polls at the end of the month.

While the rest of the country will cast their votes as scheduled on Saturday the Premier County poll has been deferred following the unexpected death of independent candidate Marese Skehan.

Pending confirmation from Minister Eoghan Murphy, voters could be going to the polls on Saturday, February 29th.

Any candidates wishing to add their name to the ticket can do so from tomorrow until February 11th.

Tipperary Returning Officer, James Seymour said he has seen this once before, back in the 40’s in the South East.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he expressed his condolences to all those who were close to Marese.

Thurles woman and author Peg Hannafin paid tribute to Marese, who she knew through her work as a home help coordinator, as well as her work throughout the community.