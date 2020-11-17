Longer Christmas Break & Banning Takeaway Pints to Be Considered

School holidays should be extended this Christmas, according to the Labour Party.

The party is calling on the Minister to consider closing them on December 18th, to give staff and students an extra break.

Norma Foley’s due before the Oireachtas Education Committee later to discuss schools and the impact of Covid-19.

Tipperary’s Covid-19 incidence rate stands at just over 101 cases per 100,000 people after 15 new cases reported in the county last night.

That was part of a national increase of 456 cases, which included a sharp hike of 85 in Limerick.

Limerick now has the second highest Covid incidence rate of any county in the country over the last fortnight, behind only Donegal.

Five additional Covid-19 related deaths were also announced last night, as case numbers begin to rise again.