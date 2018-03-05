Long awaited works begin on Suir bridge

Long awaited works have started on Suir Bridge in Thurles following months of complaints about the road surface on the busy crossing.

Tipperary County Council expects the project to take up to three weeks to complete.

While residents of Thurles are delighted to see the works commence some are concerned at the possible disruption it may cause.

Local businesses have just come through a weather hit few days.

Some are worried they will face further disruption with the works taking place on Suir Bridge.