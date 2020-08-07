Locals welcome Clonmel mast refusal

A residents committee in Clonmel is welcoming the decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse permission for a telecommunications mast at Clonmel Commercials GAA Club.

The state appeals board has backed Tipperary County Council’s decision to refuse permission for Three Ireland to build a 20 metre high support structure on the Western Road.

An Bord Pleanála has ruled that the proposed development would lead to “a proliferation of telecommunications structures” where co-location is possible nearby.

It also says it would “seriously injure the visual amenities of the area.”

Secretary and PRO of Albert Street Residents Committee, Billy Shoer, says locals are very happy.

“This mast would have been in the centre of an area where there’s three primary schools while the sports ground itself accommodates 500 juveniles.”

“The parents just didn’t feel happy at the fact that they’d be going to school and playing under the same mast for health grounds – even though health grounds are not considered for an objection under the Telecommunications and Antennae Support Structure planning guidelines.”