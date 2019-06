Warm tributes have been paid to a young Tipperary man who died in a crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sean Breen from Annacarty was one of three people travelling in a 4-wheel drive vehicle when it left the R661 near Dundrum at around 5.30am on Sunday.

The 24 year old was the 7th person to be killed on the roads of Tipperary this year.

Local Councillor John Crosse says the whole community is shocked at this latest tragedy.

He described Sean as a great young man.