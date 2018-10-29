Locals demand traffic calming measures for Newtown and Portroe

There are renewed calls for traffic calming and speed restriction measures in Newtown and Portroe.

Local TD Alan Kelly says the R494 is a very busy road and locals are becoming increasingly concerned about the speed at which traffic is travelling through both villages.

He has highlighted their concerns with Tipperary County Council in particular referring to a recent incident when a piece of heavy machinery fell from a truck and struck the wall outside an after-school and childcare centre.

Deputy Kelly says he also intends to raise the issue with the Road Safety Authority.