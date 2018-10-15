Local schools involved in Bin It! project

Tipperary schools are taking part in the annual Bin It! campaign which has taken to the streets again with visits to schools across the country.

It’s in a bid to educate and raise awareness of issues surrounding litter and correct litter disposal amongst students.

Pupils from the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles and Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule are taking part today.

Bin It! features an actor-led workshop which visits secondary schools across participating local authority areas.

The workshop, which is aimed at first and second year students, incorporates a theatre-in-education session which encourages students to dispose of gum litter, and litter more generally, in a responsible manner.