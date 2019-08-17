Local priest says Clonmel shocked by ‘freak accident’

A Clonmel priest says the town has been shocked by a freak accident that claimed the life of a man in his fifties.

The man, understood to be living in Fethard, was seriously injured when a car mounted a footpath and struck a pole which then fell on him, on Gladstone Street in the town centre yesterday afternoon.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where he died this morning – the driver of the car, a woman in her early seventies, was uninjured in the crash but was treated for shock at the scene.

Local priest Fr Michael Toomey passed the crash site shortly before the accident – he says the community has been shocked by the tragedy: