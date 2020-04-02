Local organisations in Tipperary to receive special donations from Tesco Ireland

A number of local organisations in Tipperary are to receive special donations from Tesco Ireland.

The company is using its ongoing Community Fund programme to help the most vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A special fund worth €120,000 is being made immediately available in support of hundreds of local good causes based in communities throughout Ireland.

Among the Tipperary beneficiaries are the Elm Park Elders in Clonmel, Suaimhneas Cancer Support in Nenagh and Cashel Order of Malta.

In a change to the Community Fund cycle, there will be no blue token votes from customers and these causes will receive an even share of the donation as soon as possible.