Local opticians roll out extensive Covid-19 measures as businesses reopen

Local opticians have had to source a large stock of personal protection equipment as part of efforts to reopen this week.

Sheppard’s Opticians in Nenagh, Roscrea and Thurles are one such business to reopen today, but have introduced a long list of safeguards to protect staff and customers.

Anybody entering the building will be temperature checked and will have to wear a mask to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

Optometrist Margaret Sheppard says people will have to ring ahead before they can enter the building:

“When people ring in advance, they’ll be asked whether they’re sick, have they been sick or do they live with anybody who has been sick. If that’s all negative then they can come in but they’ll be temperature checked at the door too.

“They’ll be given a mask that they’ll wear during a test to protect them and us. And we’ll wear an N95 mask to protect us and to protect the patient too.”