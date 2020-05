Tributes are being paid to a well known Tipperary businessman who has died following a tragic accident.

Andrew Kearney of Marlfield Road in Clonmel suffered serious injuries after falling from a ride-on lawnmower a week ago. He passed away at the weekend.

The 48 year old was Managing Director of multinational engineering company SEPAM which is based in Irishtown in Clonmel.

Andrew was well known in rallying circles have competed for a number of years.