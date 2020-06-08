Local libraries back in business with collection service

Local libraries are also resuming their services today, albeit on a collection only basis.

As part of Phase 2, people are being asked to contact their local library to order up to five books, but browsing in the premises won’t be permitted until Phase 3.

County Librarian, Damien Dullaghan, says that any books being returned will be put into quarantine for three days.

“People are concerned about book returns and rightly so. You can return your books but they will be quarantined for 72 hours. That’s a direct guidance from the Department of Health. And then they can go back into circulation. So the public need not have any concerns about that.”

Anybody seeking to get in touch with their local library can do so by contacting this central helpline 076 106 6100.