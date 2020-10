The man who died in yesterday’s accident near Portroe has been named as horse trainer, Pat Coffey.

He was killed when it’s believed he came off the horse and trap he was on while out with a teenage family friend on the road at Killoran near the quarry at lunchtime.

Gardaí say no other vehicle was involved and the teenager is understood to have sustained only minor injuries.

Pat, who was in his 50s, ran Boulagloss Stables in Carrigatoher.