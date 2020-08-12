Local Gardaí step up efforts to curb dog thefts

Gardaí in the Cahir District carried out a series of checkpoints yesterday as part of efforts to tackle dog thefts.

Many people have reported suspicious activity across the county with claims that would-be dog thieves are marking houses where dogs are being targeted.

Garda Philip O’Sullivan from the Community Policing Unit in Cahir outlined the operation to Tipp FM at a checkpoint at Lisava on the outskirts of the town.

“We’re setting up complete checkpoints – we have members of the Gardaí, we also have the Dog Warden John O’Neill as well as Hannah and Lorraine from Cottage Rescue who have dog chip readers.”

“We’re stopping everybody and informing them of what we’re doing and anybody that has a dog with them we’re ensuring that the dog does belong to that person who’s driving the car via the chip.”