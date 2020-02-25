Local Fianna Fáil TD gives his coalition forecast as his party joins Fine Gael for exploratory talks

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are entering exploratory talks today and a Tipperary TD says there are limited options available for the formation of a Government.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill spoke on Tipp Today earlier outlining how they will be looking to link up with a party that represents the policies Fianna Fáil stands for.

Party leader Micheál Martin has come out strongly against going into government with Sinn Féin, and Deputy Cahill says he doesn’t see a viable coalition with them on policy grounds.

He said the he has major issues with their economic policy.