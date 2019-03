Holycross Ballycahill Drama group have won the Co Tipperary Drama festival in Holycross.

The performance group booked their passage to the All Ireland competition with their production of Martin McDonagh’s “Beauty Queen of Leenane “.

The only Tipperary group to qualify, they will be among nine other entrants to compete in the All Ireland finals in Doonbeg, Co. Clare in April.

They also won the Galway, Roscommon, and Kerry festivals along with numerous acting and technical awards along the way.