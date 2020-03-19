Local Cystic Fibrosis sufferer outlines danger of Covid-19

A local woman who suffers from Cystic Fibrosis says now is an especially worrying time for people like her.

Carol Brady says it’s difficult, as a person with a severe respiratory illness, not to be extremely concerned about the current situation.

Speaking on Tipp Today, she says even a normal flu can have a devastating impact.

“Immediately I would probably need hospitalization. That would be a minimum of two weeks on antibiotics, possibly longer. Every time you have an infection, you lose lung function that you might never get back,” she said.