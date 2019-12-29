Local councillor wants more signage for Clonmel on national routes

A Clonmel councillor has claimed the town is being ignored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and is not being highlighted enough on signposts on the routes from Waterford and Limerick.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose raised a motion about the issue at the recent Clonmel Borough meeting, and it will now be forwarded onto the TII for consideration.

She told Tipp FM News that previously when people left Limerick, the first signs were for Clonmel, but these are now for Waterford.

Likewise, coming from Waterford to Clonmel, the first signs are for Limerick.

