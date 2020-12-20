Local councillor confident HSE will live up to St. Patrick’s Hospital commitments

A Cashel-based councillor is confident about the HSE’s written assurances given about the rehab assessment unit at St Patrick’s Hospital in the town.

Concerns have been raised locally about the future of the unit, with rumours about it being relocated to Clonmel.

The HSE has stated in writing to multiple public representatives that there are no plans to relocate the Rehab Unit at St Patrick’s Hospital.

Local Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess is content with the assurance given:

“I’m a big believer in getting things in writing and I spoke to various people in the HSE and I suppose coming from the office of the chief executive in the south-east community healthcare, I wanted to get it in writing and I have got that.

“So look, I stand by things when I see it in writing, obviously we don’t know what happens in the future but I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure the HSE live up to their commitments.”