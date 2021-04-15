Local community rallies around bereaved Carrick family

A fundraiser which was set up to support the family of a three year old girl who was killed in Tipperary this week has already raised more than €51,000.

The fund was set up by a friend of the family of little Sophia Melnychuk who died after being struck by a bus in the Castle Heights housing estate in Carrick on Suir on Tuesday.

The fundraiser was initially started to cover the cost of the funeral for three-year-old Sophia Melnychuk with a goal of €6,000.

But within a matter of hours, it had raised more than 8 times that.

Over 1,700 people have donated to the fundraiser so far with more than 80 people leaving condolences.

The tragedy happened at around 4pm in the Castle Heights housing estate on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses or any road users who may have dash-cam footage from the time of the collision.

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The Sophia’s Farewell GoFundMe page can be accessed here https://ie.gofundme.com/f/sophias-farewell