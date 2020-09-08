Local communities could benefit from increased interest in hill walking

There are calls for an investment in car parking facilities at Tipperary’s many popular hill-walking routes.

Author and tour operator John G O’Dwyer says the increased popularity in hill-walking is leading to problems on access roads to the likes of Slievenamon and Galtymore with cars being parked inconsiderately.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he suggested local communities might benefit while also easing the parking problems.

“You know investing in local communities – we’ll say Kings Yard in the Galtees do a great job. It’s a farmyard up there and you pay for secure parking and you can get your coffee and they have toilet facilities.”

“That model might be there where people actually pay for parking – but I would only be in favour of that if the money stayed in the local community. Those farmers could actually invest in it and get a grant to create a car park and then they would get a flow of income.”