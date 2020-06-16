Local Comhairle na nÓg group launch ‘Be Safe, Be Sober’

A campaign has been launched in Tipperary to highlight and offer solutions to alcohol and substance misuse among young people.

‘Be Safe, Be Sober’ runs until the end of July and aims to reach out and engage with young people about the risks, and to encourage and advise the adults who care for them as to how they can be of support.

Tipperary-Cashel Working Group of Comhairle na nÓg are running the campaign alongside multiple other agencies.

Saoirse Kinsella of Comhairle na nÓg has been outlining the scale of the problem.

“People nowadays are so stuck in on the phone and the second they get a chance to go out with their friends they’re kind of jumping on it.”

“And then that kind of always does involve alcohol and there is a factor of peer pressure as well – I think when you’re in a certain situation and its offered to you its very hard for young people to say no because its so normalised.”

“I think in groups of young males there’s a very strong dynamic and a lot of pressure being put – the boys way as they put it – I think a group of young males definitely put pressure on each other to outperform each other.”