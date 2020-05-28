‘Living With Autism’ film maker speaks of “relief and joy” at current slow down

A local man who lives with autism has spoken of his relief and joy at the slowing of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nenagh film maker Nicholas Ryan Purcell, whose most recent film Living With Autism screened in 28 Irish cinemas, says it has allowed more time for self reflection.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he gave Fran Curry his impression of the ongoing lockdown:

“I actually remember after the Taoiseach announcing the TV to people to stay at home, don’t go anywhere outside of a two kilometre zone. What actually came over me was a sense of relief and joy, that I didn’t have to go anywhere.”