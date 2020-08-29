LIT’s Tipperary campuses to benefit from new grant funding

A million euro has been granted for works at LIT’s five campuses, including Clonmel and Thurles.

The money has been granted to the institute for necessary works and improvements during the next academic year and marks a 36% increase on last year’s allocation.

It’s part of the €25 million Devolved Capital Grant approved by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD.

This annual investment is being made under the National Development Plan – Project Ireland 2040, and is intended to address only a portion of the immediate capital requirements of Institutes of Technology (IoTs).

The grant is intended to support IoTs and Technological Universities in addressing their most urgent infrastructural requirements for the academic year, including maintenance and refurbishment of facilities; replacement and upgrade of equipment, including ICT equipment; and building works.

Welcoming the announcement President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “This funding will help LIT make important improvements on our five campuses, upgrade equipment, and complete minor infrastructural works, thereby allowing us to deliver on strategic goals.”

The €25 million funding will be provided to the institutions of technology through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).