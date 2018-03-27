LIT Thurles will be home to new tennis facility

LIT’s Thurles campus is set to become the location of a unique, state of the art tennis facility.

LIT and Thurles Tennis Club have signed an agreement which will see work begin on the new facility in 2019, with the first courts coming on stream in 2020.

Comprising six indoor clay tennis courts in a new tennis dome, together with spectator seating, new changing areas and club rooms, the new facility will be the only one of its kind in Ireland.

John McNally, of Thurles Tennis Club says it’ll be great for the youth of the town also…