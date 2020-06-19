LISTEN: Roadmap for exiting COVID-19 restrictions has been sped up by Taoiseach this evening

The roadmap for exiting Coronavirus restrictions has been sped up with much of phase four moved to the end of June.

Pubs, hairdressers, barbers, cinemas and restaurants can all open from the end of this month.

Mass can return with a cap of 50 people attending and up to 200 people can meet outdoors, with that rising to 500 on July 20th.

All sport including contact sport will be able to resume on Monday week but with limited spectators.

However, Leo Varadkar said people will have to show personal responsibility to keep a second wave away.

In an address in the last hour Taoiseach Leo Varadkar outlined what will now be allowed to reopen: