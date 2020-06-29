LISTEN: After 3 months closed, Tipperary businesses are once again welcoming customers

Day 1 is drawing to a close this evening for businesses across the Premier County, which opened for the first time in three months this morning.

March 27th was when then Taoiseach, Leo Varardkar, announced that Ireland was effectively heading into lockdown, with all non-essential businesses shutting.

However, Phase 3 of the easing of Covid restrictions has come into effect today and “We’re Open” signs have appeared in windows around the county and the country.

Tipp FM’s news team of Pat Murphy, Michael Brophy and MaryAnn Vaughan have been out and about around the Premier County today as Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has seen many businesses reopening for the first time in 3 months.

In order of first to last in this piece, they spoke to:

Adele O’Rourke of ‘Hair by Adele’ in Clonmel

Georgina O’Dwyer of ‘Inc Hair Design’ in Thurles

Seán O’Meara of ‘Stone Park Lodge Caravan, Camping and Accommodation’ in Ballinderry

Shane Edwards of ‘Xtreme Gym’ in Clonmel

Dan Ward of ‘The Templemore Arms’

Martin Morris of the ‘Hibernian Inn’ in Nenagh

Karen O’Donovan of ‘The Lazy Bean Cafe in Cahir