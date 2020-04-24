LISTEN: 10-year-old Tipperary boy talks about his random act of kindness for elderly woman he didn’t know

The little boy who went out of his way to do something nice for elderly people in his community this week says he never knew it would have such an effect.

10-year-old Tadhg sent a care package of chocolate, a drawing and a letter to a number of people who are cocooning, including Mary in Cahir.

She contacted Tipp FM yesterday to thank this generous child, whom she had never met before.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Tadhg says he wanted to send out these packages because he was thinking of his own grandparents:

“They’re both cocooning alone and I know that it can be lonely for them and if [other people are] cocooning and they don’t have someone to talk to, it could be very lonely for them.

“…I wanted to do it so that the more vulnerable people in the community would have a little thing to spread joy and put a smile on their face during this time.”

And Mary got a chance to thank Tadhg herself for what he had done for her.

She told him she’s had lots of good things happen in her life, but that was the best thing that’s happened in a long, long time.

She said it really meant so much and she was “absolutely flabbergasted”.

Have a listen to Tadhg and Mary’s full interview today below: