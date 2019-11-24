Limerick woman found dead in Italy

A young Limerick woman is reported to have died in Ancona, Italy.

She had been working as a crew-hand on a yacht and local media are reporting that she slipped into the water after returning to the vessel late at night.

The precise circumstances of the death are currently being investigated after her body was discovered in the water in the early hours of Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are assisting the woman’s family. Her name is not being released until all family members have been informed.