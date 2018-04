University Hospital Limerick has the highest numbers of people on trolleys in the country today.

There are 68 patients waiting in the Dooradoyle hospital – which serves North Tipperary.

While there are 27 people waiting for beds in the emergency department and overflow areas of wards in South Tipp General Hospital.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 505 patients on trolleys today in hospitals around the country.