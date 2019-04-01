Lights, camera, action at Cahir Castle

Shooting got underway at Cahir Castle today for the movie production of medieval work The Green Knight.

The movie boasts a strong cast, with Slumdog Millionaire’s Dev Patel and rising Irish star Barry Keoghan among those on the bill.

The Castle at the crossroads of Munster is no stranger to high profile productions, with Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and John Boorman’s Excalibur using the setting in the past.

These people in Cahir felt the production was good for the town.

The tourist attraction will remain closed to the public until Thursday.