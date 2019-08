Killenaule and Fethard are set for some public lighting upgrades.

All public lights in the county are set to be replaced with LEDs – with the project due to be completed by 2021.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro called for the upgrading of the existing street lighting in the Killenaule and Fethard areas at this month’s meeting of the Carrick on Suir Municipal district.

She says some changes will take place in Killenaule, while works are progressing steadily in Fethard.