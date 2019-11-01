Light up The Plan in Tipp Town this Christmas

The Plan in Tipperary Town is to get a new lease of life this Christmas with big ideas afoot.

The bandstand, known as The Plan, will be lit up with lights, a Christmas tree and there will be a host of events.

The community have withstood a hard year with the ongoing N24 roadworks, with many businesses taking a big hit.

Mary Margaret Ryan told Tipp FM News it is hoped that this will bring people together and unite everyone with some much needed festive cheer.

There is a fundraising target of €3,500 to cover the cost of the project. A GoFund me page has been set up and people can donate here.

Donations can also be made through the Credit Union (a/c 61467/31) or online using the IBAN 1E10TICU99103706146705. Every Euro would be appreciated and will help the group to realise the project.

The committee wish to thank everyone who has donated so far, all those who have helped with the clean up and the following people for their help and contributions (while every effort has been made to include everyone, apologies if anyone has been left out in error);

Joe’s Garden Centre, Aidan Kennedy, Fogarty Security, Jim Keane, Star Stage School, Cleanline Farm Services, Tipperary Vintage Team, Kala Electrical and painter Johnny Lynch.

Keep up to date with the progress at The Plan over on their Facebook page.