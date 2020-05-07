Lifting of restrictions by May 18 could be unlikely

The country isn’t at the point yet where Covid-19 restrictions could be lifted on May 18th.

That’s according to the Chief Medical Officer, after latest figures show 1,375 people with the virus have died, while over 22,200 have been infected.

A relaxing of some measures is due in ten days’ time, with the re-opening of DIY stores and garden centres, and the return of outdoor workers and some sporting activities.

Dr Tony Holohan says he’s becoming increasingly concerned about the number of young people contracting Covid-19.

“We are seeing a persistent number of infections coming from the community, if I’m honest about it, particularly from younger people in the community. It’s a number that isn’t falling as much as we like and we’re keeping an eye on that.

“We’re seeing that the number of cases in ICU is beginning to reduce and numbers going in are falling, and we are seeing trends going in the right direction.”