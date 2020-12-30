Liam Sheedy and Tipperary panel members taking part in ‘Christmas 3 Charity Appeal’ today

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy and some of his panel members are making socially distanced home visits today to lift the spirits of some Tipp supporters.

It’s part of the ‘Christmas 3 Charity Appeal’ which is seeing panel members run, walk or cycle three kilometres to raise funds for four local healthcare facilities.

They were joined online by many other Tipp supporters who donned the ‘Blue and Gold’ to get active in their own area.

Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page ‘TippSHChristmas 3’, which can be found here.

Liam Sheedy has been explaining the background to the home visits taking place:

“We’re hoping to do a number of home visits so myself and some of the panel members will try and get around to see a few people – obviously in a very compliant and socially distanced format.

“It’s just to say hello to some people who’ve maybe had a tough year, or maybe are not able to get about and missed the matches and maybe be seeing us in the garden it might just give them a little bit of a lift.

“Likewise, we’re going to make a few phonecalls. We have had a very busy few days on the emails. There have been a lot of entries coming in.”