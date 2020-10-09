Liam O’Shea steps down from role with Tipp FM

Liam O’Shea has retired as Managing Director/CEO of both Tipp FM and Clare FM radio stations.

The Cloughjordan native joined Clare FM in 1998 and took over as CEO of Tipp FM in 2012.

Before joining Clare FM Liam spent fourteen years in RTE and another fourteen years in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan working in Radio and Television with Channel 3 Television in Saudi Arabia and with CNN during the Gulf War.

Chairman of Tipp FM Michael Crowley has paid tribute to Liam O’Shea saying his association with Tipp FM has been a critical factor in the success of the station over the last decade.

On an interim basis, management of both stations will continue under the existing management team with active support from the Boards of both Tipp FM and Clare FM.