Liam McCarthy is coming home

Thousands of Tipp fans are expected to descend on Thurles this evening for the All Ireland Homecoming.

The Liam McCarthy Cup is returning to the home of hurling after Liam Sheedy’s men saw off the challenge of Kilkenny in the decider at Croke Park yesterday.

It ended 3-25 to 20 points with goals from Niall O’Meara, Seamus Callanan and John Bubbles O’Dwyer.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney after the match these fans were preparing to cancel their flights home to the US to attend this evening’s celebrations

Events get underway at 4pm at the Dome with Tipp FM broadcasting live from the event when the team take to the stage later in the evening.