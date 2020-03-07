Less people signed on in Tipperary last month

The numbers on the Live Register fell by 120 in Tipperary last month.

According to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office a total of 7,227 people were signing on in the Premier County at the end of February.

All but one of the eight social welfare offices in Tipperary recorded a reduction in the numbers signing on last month.

Thurles was up by 9 while the biggest fall was in Nenagh where there were 1,270 on the Live Reg – a drop of 49 on January.

The numbers on the Live Register across the Premier County have fallen by 517.

Over the last decade there’s been a reduction of 54% across the Social Welfare offices in Cahir, Cashel, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Nenagh, Roscrea, Thurles and Tipp Town.

It’s down from 15,784 to 7,227.

The Live Register is not designed to measure unemployment.

It includes part-time workers, seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Allowance.