Major works are underway to improve water supply to areas on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Irish Water is in the process of replacing ageing mains on Abbey Road and Marlfield Road in the town.

The works will see more that 1,470 metres of old water mains replaced and expected to be completed by early September.

The work may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned outages.