Legends to attend Tipp FM big match preview show

Next to a seat in Croke Park a place in the audience for Tipp FM’s Up for the Match show in Thurles tonight is one of the most sought after tickets in hurling this week.

Tipp fans from every corner of the county will be descending on LIT for Tipp FM’s special match preview ahead of Sundays All Ireland Senior Hurling final between Tipp and Kilkenny.

Tipp FM has been capturing the excitement and colour right across the county this week and our build up to Sunday’s decider will continue this evening.

Host Ronan Quirke will be joined in LIT Thurles by former player and Tipperary All Ireland winning manager Michael Ryan and two-time All Stars & former All Ireland winning midfielder Shane McGrath.

Also on the panel will be All Ireland winning Galway Manager Micheál Donoghue and 5 time All Ireland winning Kilkenny corner forward Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty.

However whatever chance you have of getting a ticket for Croker, all tickets for tonight’s Tipp FM preview are gone but you can hear the show live this evening on Tipp FM from 7.30pm.