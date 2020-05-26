Leaving Cert students can register for calculated grades from 10am today

Leaving Cert students can register for calculated grades from 10am this morning.

The students, who are willing to participate, will be asked which level they are choosing.

The calculated grades are replacing the Leaving Cert, which is cancelled because of the pandemic.

Andrea Feeney from the Department of Education explains what students need to do.

“The first thing students need to do is read the “Before You Start” guide, they need to go onto gov.ie to the Leaving Cert section and access the calculated grades student portal. It’s a brand new service that we’ve put in place to support the delivery of calculated grades for Leaving Certificate students this year.

“Before they start, they’ll need four pieces of information;

– their PPS number,

– their examination number,

– an email address,

– and their mobile phone number.”

Click here to access the Calculated Grades Student Portal on Gov.ie.