Leader funding to benefit Tipperary

Tipperary will receive half a million in funding for rural projects as one of the top ten areas in the country for their use of LEADER funding.

The money is part of a 5 million national allocation for the ten best performing groups in the country.

The funding has not been assigned to particular projects yet, but will be used for projects, which have economical, social and environmental benefits.

CEO of South Tipperary Development Company, Isabel Cambie told Tipp FM News the funding is recognition of the good work achieved across the county through LEADER funding.