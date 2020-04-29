Latest statistics show 81 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 being treated in University Hospital Limerick

There are 37 people with Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick, with a further 44 suspected cases on site.

HSE stats, as of last night, reveal that the Dooradoyle facility had the highest number of suspected cases in the country, while there are seven confirmed cases receiving critical care.

South Tipperary General Hospital is treating two confirmed cases, with one of those people being treated in intensive care.

There is also a further seven people suspected of having Covid-19 at the Clonmel facility.