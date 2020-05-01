Late CAO deadline closes this evening

The registration for late CAO applications closes this evening – the deadline expires at 5:15pm.

Registration is essential for people to get a college course later in the summer.

Former president of the Institute of Guidance Councillors, Betty McLoughlin, says that after the process is complete, the start of the college year is likely to be pushed back due to the pandemic.

“By the time Leaving Cert students have their results back, that’s going to be a delay and obviously then the starting date for going into college will be later and CAO offers will be later as well than they would usually be.”