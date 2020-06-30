Last minute funding for Clonmel summer camp

The organisers of a popular summer camp for children with special needs in Clonmel have been given a funding lifeline.

There had been concerns that St Rita’s Respite Services would not be in a position to run the camp this year due to lack of funds.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath raised the issue with then Health Minister Simon Harris following which the HSE has approved just over €23,000 for the summer respite service.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has welcomed the confirmation of funding.

“This year above any year this particular cohort of young people have suffered more than any throughout the Covid with a total lack of services, lack of camaraderie and a routine that they had that was very necessary for them.”

“They’ve applied for €23,328 this year and it’s been granted by the HSE. I know it’s late but they will endeavour to contact their students and get things up and running.”