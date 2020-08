Today is the last day a local lotto winner can claim their €70,000 prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in Applegreen on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel back on the 8th of February and the numbers were picked in the draw that evening.

However, the winner never came forward and today is the deadline for them to do so.

The numbers on the ticket were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41 and 45 with Bonus number 3.

The National Lottery is urging locals to check their old tickets one last time.