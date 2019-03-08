Large numbers turn out for meeting on Thurles post office plans

Up to 300 people attended a public meeting in Thurles last night to discuss An Post’s plans to relocate their Post Office from Liberty Square in the town.

All of the TDs in attendance at Hayes Hotel vowed to do what they can to persuade the company from moving the outlet to the Thurles Shopping Centre.

While not present at the meeting An Post has agreed to meet a delegation from a committee which was established last night.

These local people gave their views to Tipp FM after last nights meeting.